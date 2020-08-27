GBP/USD Forecast: Seems poised to retest YTD tops, focus remains on Powell’s speech

GBP/USD gained traction for the second straight session on Wednesday amid fresh USD selling.

The USD struggled to preserve its early gains despite surging US bond yields, upbeat US data.

Investors now turn cautious ahead of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's strong intraday positive move of over 100 pips and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action, the pair caught some fresh bids and rallied to fresh weekly tops. The positive move back above the 1.3200 round-figure mark was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar.

The greenback struggled to preserve its gains despite a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and upbeat US Durable Goods Orders. In fact, the headline sales rose 11.2% MoM in July and beat consensus estimates by a big margin. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 7.7% from 7.3% reported previously. Excluding transportation, orders increased by 2.4% as against 2% expected, albeit did little to impress the USD bulls.

The emergence of some fresh selling assisted the pair to catch some fresh bids and inch back closer to YTD tops set last week. Traders now turned cautious, rather moved on the sidelines as the key focus remains on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell's comments will be closely scrutinized for further guidance about the US economic recovery from COVID-19 and hints that the central bank might tweak its policy framework to help push up inflation.

The Fed's policy outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major. Heading into the key event risk, the prelim (second estimate) US GDP report will be looked upon for some trading impetus. Barring any knee-jerk reaction to a significant divergence from expected figures, the data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus and pass largely unnoticed.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight positive move might have already set the stage for a move back towards the recent swing highs, around the 1.3255-65 region. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.3330 region.

On the flip side, the 1.3160 level now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken decisively might drag the pair back towards the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Any subsequent fall might continue to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3060-50 region. That said, failure to defend the mentioned support levels should pave the way for a slide back towards the key 1.3000 psychological mark.