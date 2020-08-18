GBP/USD Forecast: Seems poised to gains further, focus shifts to Brexit negotiations

- GBP/USD continued gaining positive traction and climbed to over one-week tops on Tuesday.
- The US fiscal impasse, sliding US bond yields, fading safe-haven demand undermined the USD.
- The latest Brexit optimism remained supportive ahead of the next round of the UK-EU talks.
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias on the first day of a new week and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the 1.3100 mark. Sustained US dollar selling bias, coupled with improving sentiment around the upcoming Brexit talks extended some support to the major. It is worth recalling that Britain's chief negotiator David Frost had said last Thursday that a Brexit agreement can be reached in September, which was seen as one of the key factors underpinning the British pound. On the other hand, the USD remained depressed amid the uncertainty over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures. Adding to this, sliding US Treasury bond yields and the upbeat market mood further weighed on the already weaker greenback.
The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from Monday's release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, which tumbled to 3.7 in August from the 17.2 previous and missed consensus estimates by a big margin. Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment remained well supported by the latest optimism about a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. Investors further cheered the postponement of the US-China trade deal review meeting, which left the phase one deal intact, at least for now. The risk-on flow seemed rather unaffected by the Trump administration's latest move to further tighten restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips.
The USD bearish pressure remained unabated on Tuesday and pushed the pair to 1-1/2-week tops, around the 1.3145 region during the Asian session. The market focus now shifts to the resumption of the bilateral trade negotiations in Brussels later today. The incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the pound and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. Given that the two sides remain committed to reaching a deal, any positive development might be enough to provide an additional boost to the sterling and assist the pair to prolong its well-established bullish trend, extending from late June swing lows to mid-1.2200s.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront resistance near monthly swing highs, around the 1.3185 region. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3200 mark now seems to pave the way for additional gains, possibly towards reclaiming the 1.3300 level with some intermediate resistance near the 1.3255-60 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback to the 1.3100 mark might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.3035 region. That said, a convincing breakthrough, leading to a subsequent fall below the key 1.3000 psychological mark will negate the positive outlook. The pair could then accelerate the fall towards the 1.2900 mark before eventually dropping to the next major support near the 1.2815-10 region.
