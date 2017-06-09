GBP/USD Forecast: seems all set to extend the up-move beyond 1.3100 handle

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD pair touched an intraday high level of 1.3082, its highest since August 4. The up-move followed strong gains on Tuesday and was primarily driven by persistent US Dollar weakness, led by the ongoing crisis over N. Korea. The pair, however, trimmed some of its gains after the US services sector growth rebounded in August.

Meanwhile, the US lawmakers and the White House agreed to extend the US debt limit for around three-months to mid-December, which further lifted sentiment around the greenback and collaborated towards keeping a lid on the pair's up-move.

The pair now seems to have entered a consolidation phase around mid-1.3000s and in absence of any major market moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the much awaited ECB monetary policy decision would influence the overall market sentiment and provide some short-term trading impetus.

Technically, the pair seems poised to extend its near-term upward trajectory towards reclaiming the 1.3100 handle, en-route 1.3130 resistance area. A follow through buying interest has the potential to continue lifting the pair even beyond the 1.3200 handle towards early August daily closing highs resistance near the 1.3220-25 region.

On the flip side, any pull-back below 1.3030-25 area might now find some fresh buying interest near the key 1.30 psychological mark and hence, is more likely to limit any further downside near 50-day SMA support near the 1.2980-75 region.