GBP/USD Current price: 1.3982

Scottish PM Sturgeon reaffirmed her intentions of calling on an independence referendum.

Brexit tensions, particularly related to fisheries rights, likely to dent the pound's demand.

GBP/USD is technically bullish, could advance once above 1.4015 resistance.

The British Pound took advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, and GBP/USD surged to 1.4005, retreating just modestly ahead of the close to settle around 1.3990. By the end of the week, it was all about the poor outcome of the US employment report, which triggered a dollar’s sell-off in benefit of its high-yielding rivals. The market set aside the factors that lately limit the pound’s strength, which may return to take their toll at the weekly opening.

The results of the Scottish election were out on Saturday, resulting in a clear victory of Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP party. Sturgeon celebrated the 64 seats won and said that her priority is the pandemic, adding that she still intends to hold an independence referendum once the health crisis is over. Meanwhile, UK producers face significant barriers to EU trade ever since Brexit, with tensions in the fishing sector escalating.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is bullish, according to the daily chart, as it bounced sharply from its 20 SMA, which provided dynamic support throughout the week. The mentioned moving average accelerates north above the longer ones, which also maintain their upward slopes. The Momentum indicator heads lower around its midline, but the RSI has picked up, currently around 60. However, the pound may gap lower at the weekly opening on the back of the Scottish election result. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart also favor the upside, as technical indicators hold at Friday’s highs, as the pair develops well above bullish moving averages.

Support levels: 1.3975 1.3930 1.3880

Resistance levels: 1.4015 1.4060 1.4105