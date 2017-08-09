GBP/USD Forecast: scope to retest August high of 1.3266
The GBP/USD pair surged to its highest since August 4th, now trading in the 1.3150 region and pushing higher. Adding to ongoing dollar's weakness, data coming from the UK surprised to the upside, a manufacturing production rose beyond expected at the beginning of the third quarter, un by 0.5% MoM and by 1.9% YoY more than tripling previous month figures. Industrial production, however, remained subdued, up just marginally and in line with market's expectations. The total trade balance for the three months to July posted a deficit of £2.87B better than previous £2.91B.
The pair holds on to its gains, and seems poised to extend its advance, having held above the 61.8% retracement of the August decline before reaching breaking beyond previous highs. In the 4 hours chart, the price is well above a bullish 20 SMA that approaches the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, this last around 1.3075, while technical indicators resumed their advances with the RSI particularly heading north at fresh weekly highs. Should the pair extend beyond the 1.3160, the pair has scope to test 1.3200, while above this last, 1.3266, August high is the next possible bullish target.
A strong support comes at 1.3130/40, followed by the mentioned Fibo at 1.3075. Only below this last, the bullish pressure will ease in the short term.
