GBP/USD Forecast: runs the risk of correcting further if breaks below 1.2920

GBP/USD

The British Pound weakened across the board, with the GBP/USD pair slipping back below the key 1.30 psychological mark after a suspected terrorist attack in the city of Manchester. After an initial reaction, the pair seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase as investors keenly assess the implication of the event and whether it could delay the upcoming UK elections on June 8th.

The news added to the already weaker sentiment surrounding the British Pound, led by renewed worries over impending Brexit negotiations. The GBP/USD pair gapped lower on Monday after UK Brexit Minister David Davis threatened to walk away without any negotiations if the EU doesn't drop the €100 billion massive divorce bill.

Moving ahead, investors now look forward to the UK inflation report hearings due later during European session. With the BoE already lowering it growth and inflation forecasts, trader would look for signs over the central bank's monetary policy outlook and might trigger a fresh bout of volatility across GBP crosses.

Technically, the pair has managed to hold its neck above Monday’s swing lows, 1.2965 level, and is trading only marginally below the 1.30 handle. Hence, it would prudent to wait for a decisive weakness below 1.2965 level before traders position themselves for a near-term corrective slide.

Below the said support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards a short-term ascending trend-line support, currently near 1.2920 area. A follow through selling pressure below the trend-line support seems to open room for further downslide towards 1.2850-45 horizontal support before the pair eventually breaks below the 1.2800 handle and head towards testing its next major support near 1.2770-65 region.

On the upside, 1.3040-50 area remains immediate strong resistance, which if cleared decisively should lift the pair beyond the 1.3100 handle towards testing 1.3125-30 resistance area, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the post-Brexit downslide.

EUR/USD

The pair continued gaining traction and rose to fresh six-month highs on Monday and got an additional boost from comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who blamed the European Central Bank policies for making the single currency “too weak.” On the economic data front, traders now look forward to today's flash manufacturing PMI numbers from the Euro-zone along with the release of German Ifo Business Climate Index for May.

From a technical perspective, the pair could be in the process of forming a bearish reversal, 'rising wedge', chart pattern on 1-hourly chart, which would be complete only once the pair breaks below the lower ascending trend-line support. Meanwhile, from current levels, 1.1230 level is likely to act as immediate support, below which the pair is likely to head towards testing the important support near 1.1200 handle. A clear break below the said handle might now trigger a near-term corrective slide, immediately towards 1.1165 intermediate support before the pair eventually drops below 1.1130-25 and 1.1100 intermediate supports towards testing its next major support near 1.1070-65 area.

On the flip side, momentum above multi-month highs resistance near 1.1250-55 zone now seems to confront resistance at the upper ascending trend-line resistance of the bearish formation, currently near 1.1280-85 region, which if conquered would negate expectations of a near-term corrective slide and boost the pair back towards Nov. 2016 swing high resistance near the 1.1300 handle.