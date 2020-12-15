GBP/USD Forecast: Rumors of Brexit deal boost sterling, still time to join the rally?

- The BBC's Nicholas Watt reports of buzz toward a Brexit deal, joining other upbeat comments.
- GBP/USD has rapidly extended its gains ahead of a confirmation or denial.
- Traders are torn between joining the rally or selling the fact.
Nicolas Watt, the BBC's Newsnight Political Editor, tweeted that:
Big buzz in the last hour among Tory MPs that the UK is heading towards a Brexit deal with the EU. Eurosceptics being reassured they will be happy.— Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) December 15, 2020
His thread has come after Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said there are "greater hopes" of an accord and amid additional upbeat comments from politicians. Talks continue in Brussels and their silence – especially that of Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier – are speaking loud. The absence of finger-pointing is good news.
How close is a Brexit deal? Progress has probably been made following a concession from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the thorny topic of the Level-Playing Field. However, it seems that Britain has retracted a proposal on fisheries it previously tabled. Perhaps a French concession on the minuscule yet politically sensitive fisheries is needed.
Traders are less interested in sector-specific decisions but in the next moves. If both sides deny a deal, sterling has room to fall, especially if talks fall apart.
How will cable react to an announcement of an accord? Is an accord already priced in and a "sell the fact" response awaits? Not so fast – as investors have seen false dawns before and the most recent tweet by Watt is probably not fully priced in.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned positive and the pair has recaptured the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages while the Relative Strength Index is still below 70 – not oversold.
The next levels to watch on the upside are 1.3480 and 1.3540. Support awaits at 1.34 and 1.3310.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
