GBP/USD Current price: 1.3088
- July economic activity kept recovering in July and August, according to the latest data.
- Another round of Brexit talks with the EU ended without progress.
- GBP/USD has retreated from the year high but remained within familiar levels.
The GBP/USD pair finished the week unchanged in the 1.3080 price zone, retreating from the year high at 1.3266 tested mid-week. By the end of the week, the UK released encouraging macroeconomic figures, starting with July Retail Sales, which were up 3.6% MoM and 1.4% YoY. Markit reported the “sharpest increase in UK private sector output” in almost seven years in August, as the Manufacturing PMI recovered to 55.3 from 53.3, while the services index came in at 60.1 from 56.5 final in July. The UK also published the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on orders, which resulted in -44%, worse than the -35% expected. The survey, however, showed that the pace of the decline has eased.
Brexit-related news, however, were not that good. A UK senior official said that a deal with the EU is still doable in September if they remove unnecessary obstacles, yet another round of negotiations ended without progress. EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said that a deal would not be easy to achieve, adding he is disappointed and surprised that talks are not speeding up. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Monday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that it settled just above a bullish 20 SMA, which continues to advance above the larger one. Technical indicators, however, have continued to retreat, with the Momentum pressuring its midline. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair is trading below its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators hold near oversold readings. The pair has an immediate support level at 1.3060, with a break below it exposing a more relevant one at 1.2980.
Support levels: 1.3060 1.3025 1.2980
Resistance levels: 1.3130 1.3175 1.3220
