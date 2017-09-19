GBP/USD Forecast: risk turns south on a break below 1.3440

The greenback came under pressure during the Asian session, as demand for high yielding assets reached the FX board. Following a strong rally in Wall Street to record highs, European currencies recovered ground overnight, with the GBP/USD pair up to 1.3550 after bottoming at the beginning of the week at 1.3464. BOE's Governor Carney cooled down hopes for aggressive tightening in the UK in a speech offered within an IMF meeting on Monday, indicating that monetary policy may have to 'move in order to stand still' because rates are rising in other major economies, whilst also adding that hikes will be gradual and limited.

The pair was rejected from the mentioned top and retreats after London opening, now nearing the weekly low, with no big headlines behind the slide as the UK calendar will remain empty today, with the only relevant piece of news from the UK being retail sales this Wednesday.

Technical readings in the 4 hours chart shows that the price is back below the 23.6% retracement of the BOE-linked rally from late last week, at 1.3505, with a strong support now at 1.3440, in where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of the same rally. Also, the price is aiming to break below an anyway strongly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators resumed their declines within positive territory, now nearing their mid-lines, not enough to confirm a bearish extension. A break below the mentioned 1.3440 level will signal further slides ahead, with the 1.3380 region as the next probable bearish target.

The pair would need to recover above the 1.3550 level to turn intraday bullish, and attempt to regain the 1.3600 mark.

