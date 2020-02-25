GBP/USD Forecast: Risk remains skewed to the downside amid Brexit uncertainties

A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around GBP/USD on Monday.

A modest USD pullback helped limit deeper losses, rather helped bounce off lows.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit might continue to keep a lid on any attempted positive move.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on Friday's goodish intraday positive move of over 100 pips and came under some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week. The pair opened with a bearish gap amid a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases globally, which fueled concerns that the outbreak will weaken the world economy and triggered a fresh wave of a risk-aversion trade. The global flight to safety benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major.

Meanwhile, the greenback failed to preserve its early gains amid a sharp intraday slump in the US Treasury bond yields and was further weighed down by Fed rate cut speculations. Investors now seem to have started pricing in possibilities that the Fed could cut interest rates sooner rather than later to offset any negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The broad-based USD pullback helped the pair to rebound around 45 pips from sub-1.2900 levels, albeit worries that Britain might crash out of the European Union (EU) at the end of the transition period later this year kept a lid on any strong follow-through.

Hence, the key focus will remain on the incoming Brexit-related headlines, which will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the sterling and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major. The EU members are set to sign the bloc's mandate for the key trade talks and future relationship with the UK. On the other hand, the UK mandate for Brexit negotiations will be published on Thursday. Given that both parties have diverging stance over the future trade deal, any attempted rally in the British pound runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has been pivoting around 100-day SMA and remained well within a familiar trading range over the past one week or so. Against the backdrop of the recent rejection from 50-day SMA, the pair's inability to find any meaningful traction indicates that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from over. However, any meaningful fall back below the 1.2900 mark might continue to attract some dip-buying near YTD lows, around mid-1.2800s, which if broken now seems to set the stage for a slide towards testing sub-1.2800 levels.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the key 1.30 psychological mark and is followed by a key barrier marked by 50-day SMA, around the 1.3035-40 region. A sustained strength above the mentioned hurdles will suggest that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and prompt some near-term short-covering move. The pair then might accelerate the recovery move towards reclaiming the 1.3100 round-figure mark before eventually darting towards the next major hurdle near the 1.3165-70 supply zone.