GBP/USD Forecast: risk of a break below 1.2300
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure an approaching its weekly low of 1.2312 in the London morning. Data coming from the UK showed that Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) decreased by £7.7 billion to £59.5 billion in the current financial year-to-date (April to November 2016), compared with the same period in 2015, although the decline should be attributed to broad dollar's strength.
Ahead of the release of US housing data, the pair hovers around the 1.2330 region, with a clearly bearish stance intraday. An early advance was contained by 1.2382, and the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope around 1.2410, whilst the Momentum indicator keeps heading south within negative territory, and the RSI also heads lower around 32, all of which supports some additional slides for today.
The mentioned weekly low is the immediate support, with a break below it exposing the 1.2270/80 region, followed later by 1.2240. Advances up to 1.2400 will likely be seen as selling opportunities, with only an advance beyond 1.2420 denying the bearish case for the upcoming sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.