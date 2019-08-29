GBP/USD forecast: Rising no-deal Brexit fears shift short-term bias in favour of bearish traders

The British Pound takes a sharp knock on reports UK Parliament to be prorogued.

The incoming Brexit headlines might continue to drive sentiment around the GBP.

The British Pound dropped sharply on Wednesday in reaction to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to delay parliamentary proceedings for about five weeks, paralyzing any attempt by the opposition parties to preemptively block a no-deal Brexit by legislation. The Queen of England later approved to suspend Parliament until October 14 and the limited window to debate the Brexit process increased the likelihood of a hard-Brexit on October 31.

Rising no-deal Brexit fears weighed heavily

The GBP/USD pair tumbled over 130-pips intraday - hitting fresh weekly lows around mid-1.2100s - and was further pressurized by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand, despite the recent inversion of the US bond yield curve. The pair, however, managed to find some support at lower levels and recovered over 50-pips on the back of some positive comments from the European Commission, saying that they will engage with the UK on any constructive proposals to address the backstop issue.



This was followed by news that the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Thursday will consider a petition backed by more than 70 MPs - aimed at blocking Boris Johnson's prorogation bid - and provided some respite for the GBP bulls. The pair finally settled a few pips above the 1.2200 handle, still deep in the red, and held steady through the Asian session on Thursday.



In absence of any major market-moving UK economic releases, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to drive the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, a revised estimate of the US GDP growth figures for the second quarter of 2019 might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight rejection slide from the 1.2300 neighbourhood - with a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2785-1.2015 (June to August) downfall - and a subsequent slide below the 1.2200 handle might have already shifted short-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. Hence, a follow-through weakness towards testing the 1.2100 round figure mark, with some intermediate support near Wednesday's swing lows near the 1.2155 region, now looks a distinct possibility. A follow-through selling might then turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.2000s.



On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.2240-50 region, above which the pair is likely to aim towards conquering the 1.2300 round figure mark. Sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle is likely to assist the pair to build on its recent recovery move from the vicinity of the key 1.20 psychological mark and aim towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round figure mark – nearing 50% Fibo. level.