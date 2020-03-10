Current Price: 1.2907

Pound weaker ahead of the UK budget presentation.

GBP/USD reverses sharply, back below the 20-day SMA.

The pound weakened during Tuesday’s American session and lost ground versus the US dollar and the euro. A stronger US dollar against G10 currencies played a role in the GBP/USD slide back to 1.2900. Brexit talks are taking place “exactly as planned” according to the UK government despite the recent turmoil in financial markets and the coronavirus outbreak. More discussions are scheduled for later in March; by that time the Bank of England might have lowered its key interest rates. On Wednesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will present his first budget that would include considerations about coronavirus. It is possible that the Bank of England announces monetary stimulus at the same moment as the budget, in coordination. Data from the US likely to be irrelevant for market participants that will focus on headlines regarding US stimulus package and coronavirus.

GBP/USD Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair made a strong reversal that shifted the short-term bias to bearish. From Monday’s high, cable dropped 300 pips, falling back below the 20-day SMA (1.2930). On the downside, a slide below the resistance band between 1.2860 and 1.2880 would weaken the outlook further for the pound, exposing 1.2760/70. A recovery above 1.3020 should strengthen the pair while a close above 1.3120/30 would sign more gains ahead, probably targeting 1.3350/70.

Support levels: 1.2860 1.2800 1.2760

Resistance levels: 1.3020 1.3090 1.3150

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD