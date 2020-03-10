Current Price: 1.2907
- Pound weaker ahead of the UK budget presentation.
- GBP/USD reverses sharply, back below the 20-day SMA.
The pound weakened during Tuesday’s American session and lost ground versus the US dollar and the euro. A stronger US dollar against G10 currencies played a role in the GBP/USD slide back to 1.2900. Brexit talks are taking place “exactly as planned” according to the UK government despite the recent turmoil in financial markets and the coronavirus outbreak. More discussions are scheduled for later in March; by that time the Bank of England might have lowered its key interest rates. On Wednesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will present his first budget that would include considerations about coronavirus. It is possible that the Bank of England announces monetary stimulus at the same moment as the budget, in coordination. Data from the US likely to be irrelevant for market participants that will focus on headlines regarding US stimulus package and coronavirus.
GBP/USD Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair made a strong reversal that shifted the short-term bias to bearish. From Monday’s high, cable dropped 300 pips, falling back below the 20-day SMA (1.2930). On the downside, a slide below the resistance band between 1.2860 and 1.2880 would weaken the outlook further for the pound, exposing 1.2760/70. A recovery above 1.3020 should strengthen the pair while a close above 1.3120/30 would sign more gains ahead, probably targeting 1.3350/70.
Support levels: 1.2860 1.2800 1.2760
Resistance levels: 1.3020 1.3090 1.3150
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extends losses below 0.6500 following the latest catalysts
In an absence of positive announcements from the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefing and RBA’s Debelle, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6495 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY stays below 105.50 after US Coronavirus Task Force Briefings
Having failed to take-out 106.00, USD/JPY drops to 105.35 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently witnessed downside pressure following the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings.
The new oil shock: Markets are no longer supply sensitive
Crude oil prices fall 35% in two weeks. Saudia Arabia and Russia spar over production cuts. North American shale producers reorder global energy markets. The original oil shock was a political weapon used by OPEC in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
Gold bounces back beyond $1,650 as cornavirus fears renew
After falling to the lowest in three days, Gold prices gain fresh bids to $1,653 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal seems to recover losses, piled due to risk rebound, as fresh headlines concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) renew fears of the pandemic.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.