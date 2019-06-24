GBP/USD Current price: 1.2729
- Labour Hunt says Brexit must be delivered, backstop could be renegotiated.
- GBP/USD holds firmly above 1.2700 on broad dollar's weakness.
The GBP/USD pair is trading at around 1.2730 after peaking at 1.2766 at the beginning of the European session. The decline came as the 1.2760 is a significant resistance area that bulls are not ready to take away in the current uncertain scenario. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are now running toward leading the Labour party and the UK, as one of them will replace Theresa May as the UK's PM by the ends of July. Hunt was on the wires early London, saying that he believes Brexit must be delivered, confident he could get a better deal on the Irish backstop. EU representatives, in the meantime, have repeated that the withdrawal deal is not open for renegotiation. Beyond politics, the UK has nothing to offer from the events' side. As for the US, the country will only release minor regional indexes.
The 4 hours chart for GBP/USD shows that it's holding above a bearish 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA advances above the 100 SMA, both below the current level. Technical indicators keep easing from overbought territory but well above their midlines and rather correcting extreme conditions than anticipating another leg lower coming. The risk of a short-term slide will increase if the pair loses the 1.2710 mark, although, given the dollar's weakness, the potential of a bearish extension is limited. As said, the 1.2760 region is a major resistance area, as the pair has met sellers around it ever since mid-May.
Support levels: 1.2710 1.2670 1.2630
Resistance levels: 1.2765 1.2800 1.2845
