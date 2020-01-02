GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3133
- The December UK Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.5, missing the market’s expectations.
- Markit will release this Friday the December Construction PMI, expected at 45.9.
- GBP/USD would likely accelerate its decline once below the 1.3100 figure.
The GBP/USD pair has trimmed most of its Tuesday’s gains, settling at around 1.3130 after peaking at 1.3284 earlier this week. The dollar’s advance had no certain catalyst, but the Pound was hurt by local data, as the December UK Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.5, slightly better than the previous estimate of 47.4, although below the expected 47.6. According to the official report, manufacturing output contracted at its fastest pace in almost seven-and-a-half years, as a result of “ declining intakes of new work from both domestic and overseas clients, while efforts to reduce Brexit safety stocks also stymied output volumes.”
The UK will release several macroeconomic figures this Friday, although the only relevant one is the December Markit Construction PMI, foreseen at 45.9 vs. the previous estimate of 45.3.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has retreated from around the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline, now trading a handful of pips below the 38.2% retracement of the same slide, which favors a downward extension in the upcoming sessions. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is a few pips below its 20 SMA while battling with a directionless 100 SMA, as technical indicators challenge their midlines with sharp bearish slopes. The pair has several intraday lows around the 1.3100 figure, while the next Fibonacci support comes at 1.3050, a possible bearish target should the upcoming slide continues.
Support levels: 1.3100 1.3050 1.3010
Resistance levels: 1.3160 1.3200 1.3245
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
