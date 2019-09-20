GBP/USD forecast: Renewed Brexit optimism sets the stage for a move beyond 1.2600 handle

- Juncker’s positive Brexit-related comments on Thursday boosted the British Pound.
- Some renewed USD weakness remained supportive of the ongoing bullish momentum.
A combination of supporting factors helped the GBP/USD pair to reverse an early dip and regain some strong positive traction on Thursday. The pair initially slipped to levels below mid-1.2400s after the Bank of England (BoE) warned that any further Brexit delay would hurt the UK economic growth. At the conclusion of September meeting, the BoE's MPC voted unanimously to leave interest rate and the asset purchase facility unchanged at 0.75% and £435 billion, respectively, and also had detailed discussion on the problems stemmed from Brexit uncertainty. However, the fact that the BoE refrained from following the ECB and the Fed, by not cutting helped limit any deeper losses.
Renewed Brexit optimism remains supportive
This coupled with some renewed US Dollar selling bias, weighed down by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields despite the overnight hawkish rate cut by the Fed, further collaborated towards lending some support to the major. Later during the US trading session, the British Pound got a fresh boost from positive Brexit-related comments by the European Commission President, Jean Claude Juncker, saying that there could be a deal by the October deadline. Juncker further added that if the objectives of the backstop are met through alternative arrangements, the backstop won't be needed and also confirmed that he has been sent documents by the UK PM Boris Johnson outlining draft ideas for a new Brexit deal.
The pair finally managed to find acceptance above the key 1.2500 psychological mark and witnessed some follow-through buying interest, hitting a two-month high level of 1.2566 during the Asian session on Friday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit-related news/headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the North-American session, a scheduled speech by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards providing some impetus on the last trading day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight positive move helped the pair to finally break through a key hurdle marked by 100-day SMA and sets the stage for an extension of the recent bullish trajectory. A follow-through up-move beyond 50% Fibo. level of the 1.3177-1.1959 downfall will reinforce the constructive set-up and accelerate the up-move further towards reclaiming the 1.2600 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards testing the next major confluence region near the 1.2700-20 region - comprising of 61.8% Fibo. level and the very important 200-day SMA.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.2530-25 region now seems to find decent support near the 100-DMA resistance breakpoint and should help limit the downside near the 1.2500-1.2490 area. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some profit-taking and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.2440 horizontal support – nearing 38.2% Fibo. level.
