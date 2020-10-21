GBP/USD Current price: 1.3155
- The UK and the EU will resume formal trade talks aiming to achieve a deal by mid-November.
- UK’s annual inflation came in at 0.5% in September as previously estimated.
- GBP/USD is technically bullish yet overbought, direction depending on Brexit headlines.
The GBP/USD pair soared amid news indicating that the UK and the EU will resume trade talks. The pair traded as high as 1.3176, now trading around 1.3160. Both countries agreed to resume formal talks, aiming to reach a deal by mid-November. Nevertheless, significant gaps remain in the most sticky points, and the chances of a deal are slim. Additionally, the UK reported September inflation data. The annual CPI came in as expected at 0.5%, while core annual inflation was confirmed at 1.3%. Producer Prices remained depressed, but rose 0.2% YoY, beating expectations of 0.1%.
This Thursday, the focus will be on the BOE, as several members will offer speeches, including Governor Andrew Bailey, who is due to speak at the annual Waterline Summit. Also, the UK will publish the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders, foreseen in October at -45% from -48% in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is technically bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s trading roughly 200 pips above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators have turned flat but within overbought readings, indicating that buyers are still in control.
Support levels: 1.3125 1.3080 1.3030
Resistance levels: 1.3190 1.3240 1.3285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD above 0.7100 amid broad dollar’s weakness
The AUD/USD pair is trading above the 0.7100 level, benefiting from persistent dollar’s weakness. Hopes for a US stimulus package pressured the greenback but failed to boost equities.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.
XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.
USD/JPY at one-month lows, 104.00 next relevant support
The USD/JPY pair finally woke up from its lethargy, plummeting on dollar’s sell-off. Sellers ignored a modest Wall Street’s advance and higher US Treasury yields.