GBP/USD Current price: 1.3155

The UK and the EU will resume formal trade talks aiming to achieve a deal by mid-November.

UK’s annual inflation came in at 0.5% in September as previously estimated.

GBP/USD is technically bullish yet overbought, direction depending on Brexit headlines.

The GBP/USD pair soared amid news indicating that the UK and the EU will resume trade talks. The pair traded as high as 1.3176, now trading around 1.3160. Both countries agreed to resume formal talks, aiming to reach a deal by mid-November. Nevertheless, significant gaps remain in the most sticky points, and the chances of a deal are slim. Additionally, the UK reported September inflation data. The annual CPI came in as expected at 0.5%, while core annual inflation was confirmed at 1.3%. Producer Prices remained depressed, but rose 0.2% YoY, beating expectations of 0.1%.

This Thursday, the focus will be on the BOE, as several members will offer speeches, including Governor Andrew Bailey, who is due to speak at the annual Waterline Summit. Also, the UK will publish the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders, foreseen in October at -45% from -48% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is technically bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s trading roughly 200 pips above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators have turned flat but within overbought readings, indicating that buyers are still in control.

Support levels: 1.3125 1.3080 1.3030

Resistance levels: 1.3190 1.3240 1.3285