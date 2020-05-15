GBP/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable to slide further, 1.2165 to act as a pivotal support

A modest pickup in the USD demand on Thursday exerted some pressure on GBP/USD.

The greenback gained some positive traction after Trump advocated a stronger dollar.

The pair managed to rebound from April monthly lows amid the upbeat market mood.

The overnight bounce lacked any follow-through and ran out of the steam rather quickly.

The GBP/USD pair revisited April monthly swing lows near the 1.2165 region before staging a goodish intraday bounce of around 75 pips on Thursday. The two-way price action lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics. Following a brief consolidation through the early North American session, the greenback gained some positive traction after the US President Donald Trump advocated a stronger dollar. In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said that it’s good to have a strong dollar and that it will help the economy during the recovery post coronavirus crisis. This comes on the back of the fact that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday rejected the idea of using negative interest rates and led to a broad-based USD strength.

Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unaffected following the release of weaker-than-expected US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. The US Labor Department reported that 2.9 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week of May 9, higher than consensus estimates pointing to a 2.5 million increase and making a total of 36.6 million layoffs over the last eight weeks. However, the upbeat market mood undermined the USD's perceived safe-haven demand and turned out to be one of the key factors that extended some support to the major. However, the intraday short-covering move lacked any strong follow-through and the pair finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, forming a Doji candlestick on the daily chart.

Meanwhile, fears about the second wave of the coronavirus infections and fading hopes for a quick global economic recovery continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, remained supportive of the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart and prompted some fresh selling around the major during the Asian session on Friday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US monthly Retail Sales figures will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have confirmed a bearish break through the double-top neckline support near the 1.2300 mark. Meanwhile, the overnight bounce from the previous swing lows support near the 1.2165 region warrants some caution for bearish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the mentioned level before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move, possibly towards challenging the 1.2100 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery beyond the overnight swing high, around the 1.2240 level, seems more likely to confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the neckline support breakpoint. That said, a convincing breakthrough might trigger a short-covering move and pave the way for further near-term recovery, possibly back towards the 1.2400-1.2420 supply zone.