GBP/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable near YTD lows amid Brexit uncertainties/dovish BoE

GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Monday after the BoE showed readiness to act.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit partly offset by persistent USD selling and helped limit losses.

Tuesday's key focus will be on the EU-UK post-Brexit negotiations, G7 conference call.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick on Monday, rather met with some fresh supply after the Bank of England (BoE) showed readiness to take all needed steps to protect stability. This comes on the back of persistent uncertainty about the future UK-EU trade relationship and fears of a no-deal Brexit, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some fresh pressure on the British pound. Meanwhile, a modest downward revision of the final UK Manufacturing PMI, coming in at 51.7 for February as compared to 51.9 estimated earlier, failed to impress bulls or did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.

The intraday fall of over 100 pips from daily swing highs near mid-1.2800s also seemed rather unaffected by some follow-through US dollar selling bias. Firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates at its upcoming meeting on March 18 kept exerting some downward pressure on the greenback. The bearish pressure surrounding the buck remained unabated following the release of US ISM Manufacturing PMI, which fell more than expected to 50.1 in February from 50.9 previous.

The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, around mid-1.2700s, albeit the downside remained cushioned as investors preferred to wait for Brexit updates before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. Hence, the key focus will remain on any headlines coming out of the first formal meeting between the UK chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, and his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

On the economic data front, the final print of the UK Construction PMI is more likely to pass unnoticed, while the BoE's Monetary Policy Report Hearings might infuse some volatility across the GBP pairs. Apart from this, a conference call between G7 finance ministers will also be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair. Given Friday’s beak below a two-month-old descending trend-channel, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. Some follow-through weakness below YTD lows, around mid-1.2800s, will reinforce the negative outlook and set the stage for a slide towards challenging the 1.2700 round-figure mark. The pair then might accelerate the fall further towards testing its next major support near the 1.2645 horizontal zone.

On the flip side, attempted recovery now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2800-1.2810 region, which is followed by the overnight swing high, around mid-1.2800s. Any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 1.2875-80 region. That said, a sustained move above the mentioned barrier, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the 1.2900 handle might negate the negative outlook and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. The latter coincides with 50-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair’s next leg of a directional move.