GBP/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable near weekly lows, BoE eyed for bearish confirmation

GBP/USD gains some traction amid a subdued USD demand.

The uptick fizzles out rather quickly on weaker UK retail sales.

Thursday’s key focus will be on the BoE and Queen’s speech.

The GBP/USD pair edged higher during the early European session on Thursday and moved back above the 1.3100 round figure mark, recovering a major part of the overnight slide to weekly lows. As investors digested the latest Brexit-related developments, a subdued US dollar price action was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the major. The greenback failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Although Trump is likely to survive a trial in the GOP-led Senate next month, the uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive.

Sidelined ahead of BoE, Queen’s speech

Meanwhile, the intraday uptick quickly ran out of the steam following the release of disappointing UK macro data, showing that retail sales fell 0.6% in November as compared to consensus estimates pointing to modest growth of 0.3%. Against the backdrop of some renewed Brexit uncertainty, the data did little to provide any respite to the GBP bulls. It is worth recalling that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made it clear that his government seeks to pass legislation that will make it illegal to extend the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020.

Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of Thursday's key events– the Bank of England (BoE) policy decision and the British Queen’s speech. Neither the latest BoE monetary policy update nor the Queen’s speech is expected to spark many reactions from the markets. Thursday’s second-tier US economic releases might also fail to influence the major or produce any meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term set-up support prospects for further downside. However, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below last week's swing lows, around mid-1.3000s, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. The pair then could slide towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark before eventually dropping to test its next major support around the 1.2950 horizontal zone, nearing 50-day SMA.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.3165 region (50% Fibo. level), above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair back above the 1.3200 handle. The momentum could get extended towards 38.2% Fibo. level resistance near the 1.3245-50 region before bulls aim back towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark.