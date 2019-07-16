GBP/USD forecast: Remains vulnerable near multi-month lows despite stronger UK wage growth data

- Persistent Brexit-related uncertainty continues to weigh on the British Pound.
- Stronger UK wage growth data failed to provide any respite to the GBP bulls.
- A pickup in the USD demand adds to the selling bias ahead of Carney’s speech.
The GBP/USD pair extended the previous session's pullback from the 1.2575-80 region and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downfall lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to Brexit-related uncertainties.
The bearish pressure remained unabated following the release of the latest UK employment details, showing that wages - both excluding and including bonuses, recorded a stronger-than-expected growth. This coupled with the fact that the UK unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% largely offset an unexpected jump in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits.
The data might have dampened prospects for an imminent policy easing by the Bank of England (BoE), especially in the event of a smooth Brexit, though did little to provide any respite to the GBP bulls or stall the pair's ongoing slump back closer to multi-month lows. Hence, the focus will remain on the BoE Governor Mark Carney's scheduled speech, which might influence market expectations about the central bank's monetary policy outlook and infuse a fresh bout of volatility around the major.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar managed to regain some positive traction and further collaborated to the pair's heavily offered tone ahead of the release of the US monthly retail sales figures, due later during the early North-American session. This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
From a technical perspective, a follow-through selling below multi-month lows support - around the 1.2440 region, will set the stage for an extension of the bearish trajectory towards the 1.2400 round figure mark en-route the 1.2370 area - support marked by the lower end of a four-month-old descending trend-channel.
On the flip side, the key 1.2500 psychological mark now becomes immediate strong resistance, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering bounce and lift the pair back towards the 1.2575-80 supply zone. Only a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier might negate the bearish bias and open the room for any further near-term recovery for the major.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide, nears the 1.1200 figure
The shared currency is suffering from speculation the ECB will steepen easing and German Business Sentiment falling by more-than-anticipated. Upbeat US Retail Sales sent the pair further down toward the 1.1200 figure.
GBP/USD collapsed to fresh 2019 lows
Robust employment data fell short of supporting the Pound, badly hurt from mounting fears about a hard-Brexit, after PM’s candidates, Johnson and Hunt said that the Irish backstop is “dead” and would seek for a new daily, something the EU is not willing to do.
USD/JPY: risk sentiment skews the pair to the downside
Political and economic turmoil in Europe weighed on the market’s sentiment. US Retail Sales seen posting a modest advance in June. USD/JPY to resume its decline if the 107.70 support gives up.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.
Gold keeps the red near $1410 level ahead of Powell’s speech
Gold finally broke down of its consolidative trading range and tumbled to fresh session lows, below $1410 level during the early North-American session.