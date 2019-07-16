GBP/USD forecast: Remains vulnerable near multi-month lows despite stronger UK wage growth data

Persistent Brexit-related uncertainty continues to weigh on the British Pound.

Stronger UK wage growth data failed to provide any respite to the GBP bulls.

A pickup in the USD demand adds to the selling bias ahead of Carney’s speech.

The GBP/USD pair extended the previous session's pullback from the 1.2575-80 region and remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downfall lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to Brexit-related uncertainties.

The bearish pressure remained unabated following the release of the latest UK employment details, showing that wages - both excluding and including bonuses, recorded a stronger-than-expected growth. This coupled with the fact that the UK unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% largely offset an unexpected jump in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits.

The data might have dampened prospects for an imminent policy easing by the Bank of England (BoE), especially in the event of a smooth Brexit, though did little to provide any respite to the GBP bulls or stall the pair's ongoing slump back closer to multi-month lows. Hence, the focus will remain on the BoE Governor Mark Carney's scheduled speech, which might influence market expectations about the central bank's monetary policy outlook and infuse a fresh bout of volatility around the major.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar managed to regain some positive traction and further collaborated to the pair's heavily offered tone ahead of the release of the US monthly retail sales figures, due later during the early North-American session. This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, a follow-through selling below multi-month lows support - around the 1.2440 region, will set the stage for an extension of the bearish trajectory towards the 1.2400 round figure mark en-route the 1.2370 area - support marked by the lower end of a four-month-old descending trend-channel.

On the flip side, the key 1.2500 psychological mark now becomes immediate strong resistance, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering bounce and lift the pair back towards the 1.2575-80 supply zone. Only a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier might negate the bearish bias and open the room for any further near-term recovery for the major.