Current Price: 1.2814
- GBP/USD remains weak near the 1.2800 level, technical indicators favor the downside.
- Brexit negotiatiors meet on Monday, but expectations are low at this initial stage of negotiations.
The GBP/USD pair has been moving at the rhythm of coronavirus and Brexit headlines over the last weeks, having fallen to an over four-month low of 1.2725 on Friday, before recovering to end the week above the 1.28 mark following Fed Powell’s pledge to act to support the economic growth.
UK chief negotiator, David Frost, and his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, will hold their first formal meeting for the negotiation of the future relationship between the UK and the EU on Monday. They face a deadline of 31 December 2020, so expectations are low at this initial stage of negotiations.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The short-term technical perspective has worsened, with the 4-hour indicators favoring a downward continuation after correcting extreme readings. If GBP/USD manages to break below the 1.2725 area, next support could be faced at the 200-day SMA currently around 1.2695. Below this latter, the bearish momentum could pick up pace, sending the pair quickly to the 1.2650 zone. On the other hand, the 20 and 100-day SMAs have made a bearish cross and now act as a strong barrier to the upside in the 1.2950-60 region. GBP/USD needs to regain this area to ease the short-term pressure and put the focus back to the upside, with the next target at the psychological 1.3000 level.
Support levels: 1.2725 1.2700 1.2655
Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2950 1.3000
