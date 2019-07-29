GBP/USD forecast: Remains vulnerable near 28-month lows, bears likely to target 1.2300 mark

Rising fears of a no-deal Brexit continues to dent sentiment surrounding the British Pound.

The recent USD bullish run added to the bearish pressure and collaborated to the downfall.

The market focus now shifts to this week's important data/event risks from the UK and the US.

The fact that the new British PM Boris Johnson assembled a cabinet that advocates a hard-line stance about leaving the European Union continued denting sentiment surrounding the British Pound and dragged the GBP/USD pair to its lowest level since April 2017. Moreover, Johnson's commitment to leave the EU on October 31 and demand that backstop must be abolished in order to reach a deal did little to ease fears of a no-deal Brexit or provide any respite to the GBP bulls.

The bearish pressure aggravated further in the wake of the recent US Dollar bullish run to a two-month high, further supported by Friday's upbeat US Q2 GDP growth figures. According to the preliminary report released on Friday, the US economy is expected to have expanded by 2.1% annualized during the second quarter of 2019, which marked a deceleration from the previous quarter's 3.1% but was still better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 1.8%.

The pair remained depressed at the start of a new trading week and was further weighed down by reports suggesting that the British government is ramping up preparations to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 without an agreement. The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further in the wake of an opinion poll, showing that the Conservative Party has opened up a 10-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, which now seemed to fuel speculation that Johnson will call an early election.

The Sterling was now seen struggling near 28-month lows - around the 1.2465 region, and in absence of any major market-moving economic releases, remains at the mercy of incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines. Investors this week will also confront will also confront the release of important macro data from the UK and the US, scheduled at the beginning of a new month, which coupled with the latest monetary policy update by the BoE, the highly anticipated FOMC decision and the closely watched US monthly jobs report will further collaborate towards making it yet another eventful week for the major.

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed and the fact that the pair has already found acceptance below the 1.2400 handle support prospects for an extension of the bearish trajectory. The pair now seems all set to head towards challenging a support marked by the lower end of a five-month-old descending trend-channel – currently near the 1.2300 round figure mark, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery now to meet with some fresh supply near the 1.2400 round figure mark, above which a bout of short-covering might lift the pair further towards the 1.2445-50 horizontal resistance. Subsequent recovery could get extended, but seems more likely to remain capped ahead of the key 1.2500 psychological mark.