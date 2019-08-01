The post-FOMC USD upsurge exerted some fresh bearish pressure.

The market focus shifts to Thursday's BoE monetary policy update.

Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit might cap any attempted recovery.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. The pair initially witnessed some goodish recovery move and touched an intraday high level of 1.2250, primarily on the back of some short-covering in absence of any negative Brexit related headlines. The uptick, however, fizzled out rather quickly in the wake of resurgent US Dollar demand following the Fed's hawkish rate cut.

As was widely expected, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps for the first time since December 2008 but failed to clearly signal whether more cuts were on the horizon. Adding to this, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in the post-meeting press conference, played down the scope for significant easing and described the rate cut as a mid-cycle adjustment of policy rather than the beginning of a long series of rate cuts, which kept pushing the greenback higher.

The post-FOMC selling around the major remained unabated through the Asian session on Thursday, albeit bulls managed to defend the 1.2100 handle - the lowest level since January 2017, as the focus now shifts to the latest BoE monetary policy update. Against the backdrop of increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit, the UK central bank is expected to maintain status-quo and has little room to sound more hawkish, which should keep a lid on any attempted recovery by the major.

From a technical perspective, a follow-through selling below the 1.2100 mark will set the stage for an extension of the bearish trajectory further towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark - coinciding with a descending trend-line support extending from lows set in August and December 2018. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support now seems to pave the way for an extension of the bearish trajectory, albeit oversold conditions might help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.

On the flip side, the 1.2170-75 region now becomes the immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.2200 round figure mark, above which above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair further beyond the overnight swing high - around mid-1.2200s, back towards a five-month-old descending trend-channel support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2300 handle.