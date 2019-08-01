- The post-FOMC USD upsurge exerted some fresh bearish pressure.
- The market focus shifts to Thursday's BoE monetary policy update.
- Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit might cap any attempted recovery.
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Wednesday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. The pair initially witnessed some goodish recovery move and touched an intraday high level of 1.2250, primarily on the back of some short-covering in absence of any negative Brexit related headlines. The uptick, however, fizzled out rather quickly in the wake of resurgent US Dollar demand following the Fed's hawkish rate cut.
As was widely expected, the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 bps for the first time since December 2008 but failed to clearly signal whether more cuts were on the horizon. Adding to this, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in the post-meeting press conference, played down the scope for significant easing and described the rate cut as a mid-cycle adjustment of policy rather than the beginning of a long series of rate cuts, which kept pushing the greenback higher.
The post-FOMC selling around the major remained unabated through the Asian session on Thursday, albeit bulls managed to defend the 1.2100 handle - the lowest level since January 2017, as the focus now shifts to the latest BoE monetary policy update. Against the backdrop of increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit, the UK central bank is expected to maintain status-quo and has little room to sound more hawkish, which should keep a lid on any attempted recovery by the major.
From a technical perspective, a follow-through selling below the 1.2100 mark will set the stage for an extension of the bearish trajectory further towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark - coinciding with a descending trend-line support extending from lows set in August and December 2018. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned support now seems to pave the way for an extension of the bearish trajectory, albeit oversold conditions might help limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
On the flip side, the 1.2170-75 region now becomes the immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.2200 round figure mark, above which above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair further beyond the overnight swing high - around mid-1.2200s, back towards a five-month-old descending trend-channel support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2300 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1000 after the Fed's hawkish cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1000, the lowest in over two years. The Fed's reluctance to signal further imminent rate cuts and its upbeat outlook has sent the dollar higher. EZ PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles at the lowest since January 2017 after the Fed, ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading at the low 1.2100s, following the upbeat message from the US Fed and its unwillingness to further cut rates. The Bank of England is set to leave policy unchanged.
USD/JPY sits near 2-month tops, comfortably above 109.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair built on the post-FOMC positive move and rallied further beyond the 109.00 handle, hitting two-month tops on Thursday.
Forex Today: Fed-fueled dollar dominates, GBP/USD fears BOE's Super Thursday, and more NFP hints eyed
The Federal Reserve's "hawkish cut" continues supporting the USD against all other currencies. The Fed cut rates as expected amid weak inflation and weaker global demand, but stressed that the outlook is favorable for the US economy and signaled that it is only an "insurance cut" and a "mid-cycle adjustment."
Gold struggles near 2-week lows, $1400 mark remains in sight
Gold dropped to over two-week lows on Thursday, with bears now eyeing a move towards challenging the key $1400 psychological mark.