GBP/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable near 100-DMA, UK macro data eyed for fresh impetus

GBP/USD manages to gain some positive traction on Monday.

Stronger USD, no-deal Brexit fears capped any additional gains.

The focus now shifts to the UK macro data, Powell’s testimony.

The GBP/USD pair reversed an early dip to fresh 2-1/2 month lows and edged higher on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick was not backed by any obvious fundamental catalyst and lacked any strong follow-through amid sustained buying interest surrounding the US dollar. Worries about the spread of the deadly coronavirus continued benefitting traditional safe-haven currencies and lifted the greenback to four-month tops, which eventually kept a lid on the intraday positive move.

This coupled with growing concerns that the UK might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year further collaborated towards capping gains for the British pound. The pair retreated around 30 pips from daily tops and finally settled with only modest gains, just above the 1.2900 round-figure mark.

The pair held steady above the mentioned handle through the Asian session on Tuesday as the focus now shifts to important US macro releases, including the preliminary UK GDP growth figures for the fourth quarter of 2019. Tuesday's UK economic docket also features the release of Trade Balance figures along with Industrial and Manufacturing Production data, which might influence the GBP price dynamics.

Later during the US session, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semiannual testimony before the Congress will play a key role in the near-term sentiment surrounding the USD and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below 100-day SMA, around the 1.2895 region, before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair then might accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2830-25 horizontal support en-route the 1.2800 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.2950-60 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, above which the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark – representing a short-term ascending trend-line support break-point. Any subsequent recovery is likely to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.3025-25 resistance zone.