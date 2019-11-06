A modest USD rebound/weaker UK macro data exerted fresh pressure on Monday.

UK political and Brexit uncertainties further dent sentiment surrounding the GBP.

The downside remained limited ahead of the latest UK monthly jobs report.

Having failed to build on its the post-NFP up-move beyond mid-1.2700s, the GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on the first trading day of the week and the initial leg of downtick was led by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand. The US President Donald Trump's announcement to suspend plans to impose tariffs on Mexico boosted the global risk sentiment and was evident from a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped ease the recent USD bearish pressure.

The British Pound was further weighed down by Monday's disappointing release of the UK macro data - more importantly, an unexpected GDP contraction for the second consecutive month in April. In fact, the UK economy contracted by 0.4% in April - marking the largest decline since March 2016, and manufacturing production declined 3.9% month-on-month – the sharpest fall since 2002. This coupled with the fact that a hard-line Brexiteer could be the next British PM exerted some additional downward pressure and dragged the pair to near one-week lows, around mid-1.2600s.

Meanwhile, Trump's fresh threat to raise tariffs on imports from China, coupled with firming expectations that the Fed might be forced to cut interest rates by the end of this year kept a lid on any strong follow-through USD rebound and helped limit further downside. The pair held steady through the Asian session on Tuesday as market participants now look forward to the UK monthly employment details for some fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) might further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday broke below an important confluence support - comprising of 100-hour SMA and a one-week-old ascending trend-line. A subsequent rebound failed near the mentioned support breakpoint, clearly indicating the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend. A follow-through weakness below mid-1.2600s will reinforce the bearish outlook and accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 1.2600 handle before the pair eventually drops to test multi-month lows, around the 1.2560 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful up-move beyond the 1.2700 handle might now confront some resistance near the 1.2735 region ahead of the 1.2750 heavy supply zone. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier might prompt some near-term short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 1.2800 mark. The mentioned handle coincides with a previous strong horizontal support breakpoint, which if cleared should pave the way for an additional recovery towards the 1.2860-65 region.