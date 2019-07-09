GBP/USD forecast: Remains vulnerable amid Brexit uncertainties, focus shifts to Powell's speech

- Fears of a no-deal Brexit/dovish BoE expectations continue to weigh on the GBP.
- The USD remains supported by reduced bets for an aggressive Fed rate cut in July.
- The market focus now shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech.
The GBP/USD pair on Monday oscillated in a narrow trading band just above the key 1.2500 psychological mark and consolidated the recent losses to over six-month lows. Against the backdrop of persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit, speculations that the Bank of England will soon join other major central banks in easing monetary policy exerted some pressure on the British Pound. On the other hand, the US Dollar remained supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations, especially after Friday's headline NFP print smashed consensus estimates by a big margin.
However, in absence of any major market-moving economic releases - either from the UK or the US, the downside remained limited as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's public appearance on Tuesday. This will be followed by Powell's two-day Congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be closely scrutinized for fresh clues over the central bank's monetary policy outlook and eventually influence the near-term USD price dynamics or provide some meaningful trading impetus.
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed for the pair except that oscillators on hourly charts have recovered from the oversold territory, setting up the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Sustained break through the 1.2500 mark, leading to a follow-through weakness below Friday's swing low (the 1.2480 region) will reinforce the bearish outlook and open the room for an extension of the recent bearish trajectory further towards challenging yearly lows - around the 1.2400-1.295 region.
On the flip side, the 1.2535-40 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering is likely to support some additional recovery, though runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly ahead of the 1.2600 round figure mark. A convincing more beyond the mentioned handle has the potential to lift the pair further towards testing the next major hurdle near the 1.2665-70 region.
