GBP/USD Forecast: remains capped below 1.2500 mark ahead of the Brexit vote

The greenback built on to Monday recovery gains, with the key US Dollar Index steadying above 100.00 psychological mark and reversing Friday's mixed US jobs data-led slide. The GBP/USD major remained capped at 1.2500 psychological mark but has managed to hold 50-day SMA support, at least for the time being, and is currently hovering around 100-day SMA near 1.2465 region. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair seems to have confirmed a rejection from 100-day SMA hurdle and is now flirting with multi-day lows support near 1.0700 handle.

Market attention remains focused on the ongoing Parliament discussion over the Article 50 legislation. With the government already clarifying not to allow any legislation that attempts to keep Britain inside the EU, Wednesday's House of Commons vote on the said Brexit bill would be looked upon for some fresh impetus. In the meantime, the GBP/USD major might witness subdued price-action.

The only data scheduled for release from today's UK economic docket would be Halifax HPI, while from the US, trade balance and JOLTS job openings data would be key highlights during NA session.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Failure to clear 1.2500 handle and a subsequent drop to 50-day SMA important support seems to suggest extension of the near-term downslide. Hence, a convincing break below 1.2430 region might now accelerate the slide below 1.2400 handle, towards testing 1.2330-25 support area, marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3439-1.1980 downfall. A follow through selling pressure would negate possibilities of any near-term recovery and continue dragging the pair further towards 1.2250 intermediate support, en-route 1.2200 round figure mark.

On the flip side, 1.2500 psychological mark remains immediate strong hurdle, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering rally, initially towards 1.2540 resistance (38.2% Fibonacci retracement level). The momentum could further get extended towards 1.2580 horizontal resistance ahead of 1.2600 handle and 1.2650-55 strong resistance.

EUR/USD

Currently trading around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 downfall, a follow through selling pressure below 1.0700 handle, leading to a subsequent weakness below 1.0675 horizontal level, would confirm a break down and accelerate the slide towards 50-day SMA support near 1.0600 handle with some intermediate support near 1.0620 level (Jan. 30 lows). Below 50-day SMA support, the pair is likely to head towards testing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.0565 area.

On the flip side, any recovery attempt now seems to confront immediate resistance near 1.0750 region above which the pair is likely to make a fresh move towards 100-day SMA strong hurdle near 1.0800 handle. A clear break through this important hurdle would trigger a short-covering rally immediate towards 1.0840 level (Dec. 8 high) before the pair aims towards reclaiming 1.0900 handle and head towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.0930-35 region.