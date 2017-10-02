GBP/USD Forecast: reluctant to dollar's strength

The GBP/USD pair retreated from its weekly high of 1.2581, breaking below the 1.2500 figure late Thursday as the market resumed the Trump-trade, following a promise of an upcoming tax reform. The pair fell down to 1.2464 early Friday, but bounced strongly and regained the 1.2500 level after much better-than-expected data coming from the UK.

Industrial and manufacturing production more than doubled expectations in December, with the first up 1.1% and the second 2.1% when compared to the previous month. The year-on-year figures came in at 4.3% and 4.0% respectively, while previous month's reading were revised higher. Also, the goods trade balance for the same month showed a deficit of £-10.89B, better than the expected £-11.500B or previous £-11.55B.

The pair jumped up to 1.2519, and trades a few pips above the 1.2500 threshold, maintaining a neutral technical stance according to the 4 hours chart, given that the price is hovering around a flat 20 SMA whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. The Pound is being quite reluctant to dollar's ongoing strength, which means that only above 1.2535, a Fibonacci resistance, the pair can gather some upward momentum and retest the mentioned high.

Renewed selling pressure below 1.2470 on the other hand, should lead to further declines, with 1.2430 and 1.2390 as the next supports and probable bearish targets.

View live chart of the GBP/USD