GBP/USD Current price: 1.3918

The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI was confirmed at 55.1 in February.

European currencies suffered a double whammy from dollar’s demand and rising equities.

GBP/USD met sellers around 1.4000, corrective decline set to continue.

The GBP/USD pair posted a modest intraday decline this Monday, ending the day in the 1.3920 price zone. The pair advanced at the beginning of the day amid the market’s optimism pressuring the greenback. However, the pair met sellers on approaches to the 1.4000 threshold, falling later to as low as 1.3903.

Data wise, Markit published the final version of the February Manufacturing PMI, which beat expectations by printing at 55.1. The UK published January Mortgage Approvals, which hit 99K, slightly better than the 96K expected. Consumer Credit in the same month contracted to £ 2.392 B, much worse than anticipated. On Tuesday, the UK will only publish February Nationwide Housing Prices.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA heads firmly lower above the current level, while the pair is piercing a bullish 100 SMA, a sign of increased selling interest. Technical indicators hover near oversold levels without signs of bearish exhaustion. The pair bottomed last week at 1.3887, with a clear break below the level opening the doors for a steeper decline.

Support levels: 1.3880 1.3830 1.3775

Resistance levels: 1.3965 1.4000 1.4040