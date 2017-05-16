GBP/USD Forecast: rejected by 1.2960, despite increasing inflationary pressures

Dollar's weakness persists across the FX board, particularly heavy against its European rivals. The GBP/USD pair regained the 1.2900 level in Asian trading hours, and peaked at 1.2957 following the release of UK inflation figures, but was unable to hold on to news-triggered gains. Inflation jumped to an annual rate of 2.7% yearly basis, above the 2.6% and previous 2.3%. When compared to the previous month, inflation advanced 0.5%, surpassing the 0.4% expected. Producer prices inflation was also higher than expected, with factory output prices up by 0.5% in the same month, and by 3.6% yearly basis, matching previous month's figures, but above the 3.4% expected.

Rising inflationary pressures in the UK increase chances of a rate hike in the nearer term, and usually result in a new leg lower in Pound, although not this time, with the pair dangerously close to the 1.3000 figure and ahead of the UK elections.

Technically, the 4 hours char shows a modest bullish stance, although with the price within its previous weeks' range. The 20 SMA in the mentioned chart heads slightly lower below the current level, currently around 1.2900, while indicators have once again entered positive territory, but without enough momentum to confirm a bullish breakout. The pair has an immediate short term resistance at 1.2960, followed by strong selling interest aligned around 1.3000. A break above this last should lead to an advance up to 1.3060, leaving doors open for a steeper recovery.

Below 1.2900, the next supports come at 1.2865, and 1.2830, with limited chances on a break below this last.

View live chart of the GBP/USD