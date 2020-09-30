GBP/USD Current price: 1.2902
- Coronavirus is a "serious and growing problem" in the UK, according to PM Johnson.
- UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product revised to -19.8% from -20.4%.
- GBP/USD is trading around 1.2900 with a limited bullish scope.
The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh weekly high of 1.2942 and ended the day with gains around the 1.2900 level, helped by mostly encouraging UK data, renewed risk-appetite, and the broad dollar’s weakness. The kingdom published the final reading of its Q2 Gross Domestic Product, which was revised to -19.8% from -20.4%. Total Business Investment was also upwardly revised, although it remained at record lows. On a negative note, the UK government acknowledged that the coronavirus is a "serious and growing problem" in the UK and that they won’t hesitate to take further measures' if the pandemic worsens.
This Wednesday, Markit will release the final version of the UK September Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 54.3. Also, BOE’s Haldane is due to deliver a speech titled "The Future of Shareholder Primary" at the Financial Times Global Moral Money Summit Digital Conference.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
Despite it is ending the day in the green, the GBP/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour shows that the pair has broken above its 100 SMA while finding support around a bullish 20 SMA, although technical indicator ease, still within positive levels. At this point, the pair is in the middle of nowhere, as bears will take their chances of a break below 1.2820, while bulls will hardly push it beyond the 1.3000 price zone on the current uncertain scenario.
Support levels: 1.2865 1.2820 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2940 1.2990 1.3030
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
