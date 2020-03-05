Current Price: 1.2934

GBP/USD advances for third day in a row and reaches fresh weekly highs.

Lack of progress in EU-UK talks fails to refrain the pound.

The GBP/USD pair advanced for the third day in a row, extending the recovery from a four-month low of 1.2725 to a one-week high of 1.2946, amid broad dollar weakness. The greenback remains under pressure across the board weighed by expectations that the Fed could cut rates further at its March meeting and lower US yields. The cable managed to shrug off the lack of progress in EU-UK negotiations. EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier stated on Thursday that the EU and the UK had "very very difficult" disagreements in trade negotiations.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

GBP/USD short-term bias remains bullish, with indicators in the 4-hour chart standing in positive territory while the pair has broken above the 20-day SMA. The cable has scope to rise further over the next sessions, with the next upside barrier seen at 1.2985 (100-day SMA) and the 1.3000 psychological level. On the downside, immediate support level is seen at the 1.2925 area (20-day SMA), followed by the 1.2900 mark, which should keep pullbacks in check.

Support levels: 1.2900 1.2850 1.2790

Resistance levels: 1.2985 1.3000 1.3050