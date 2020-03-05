Current Price: 1.2934
- GBP/USD advances for third day in a row and reaches fresh weekly highs.
- Lack of progress in EU-UK talks fails to refrain the pound.
The GBP/USD pair advanced for the third day in a row, extending the recovery from a four-month low of 1.2725 to a one-week high of 1.2946, amid broad dollar weakness. The greenback remains under pressure across the board weighed by expectations that the Fed could cut rates further at its March meeting and lower US yields. The cable managed to shrug off the lack of progress in EU-UK negotiations. EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier stated on Thursday that the EU and the UK had "very very difficult" disagreements in trade negotiations.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
GBP/USD short-term bias remains bullish, with indicators in the 4-hour chart standing in positive territory while the pair has broken above the 20-day SMA. The cable has scope to rise further over the next sessions, with the next upside barrier seen at 1.2985 (100-day SMA) and the 1.3000 psychological level. On the downside, immediate support level is seen at the 1.2925 area (20-day SMA), followed by the 1.2900 mark, which should keep pullbacks in check.
Support levels: 1.2900 1.2850 1.2790
Resistance levels: 1.2985 1.3000 1.3050
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
