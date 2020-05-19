GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery from multi-week low runs the risk of fizzling out quickly

GBP/USD rallied around 150 pips on Monday amid some heavy USD selling bias.

Talks of negative BoE rates, Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on any runaway rally.

Mixed UK employment details for April failed to provide any meaningful impetus.

The GBP/USD pair staged a solid intraday recovery from multi-week lows and rallied around 150 pips on the first day of a new trading week. A broad-based US dollar weakness turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the major. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost on Monday after the US drugmaker Moderna reported positive results for its potential COVID-19 vaccine. The upbeat market mood was evident from a strong rally in the equity markets, which weighed heavily on the greenback's safe-haven status.

However, a combination of factors kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major. The BoE Chief Economist Andrew Haldane, in an interview with the Telegraph over the weekend, indicated the possibilities of negative interest rates. This comes on the back of the lack of progress in the Brexit negotiations, which held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the sterling. Nevertheless, the pair ended the day with strong gains and gained some follow-through traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the pair had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK employment details, which showed that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits increased 856.5K in April as compared to +150K anticipated. The weaker reading, to a larger extend, was negated by an unexpected dip in the unemployment rate and did little to provide any meaningful impetus. In fact, the official jobless rate came in at 3.9% as against a rise to 4.4% expected, from 4.0% previous.

With Tuesday's key UK macro data out of the way, market participants now look forward to the release of US housing market data for a fresh impetus. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics. This coupled with any fresh Brexit-related headlines might produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong recovery move did little to alter the pair's near-term bearish outlook. Hence, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the double-top neckline support breakpoint, currently around the 1.2270-80 region. This is closely followed by the 1.2300 round-figure mark, above which the pair could extend the recovery further towards the 1.2340-45 supply zone.

On the flip side, the 1.2200 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken decisively, might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent slide below the 1.2180-75 region will reinforce the negative outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2100 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling, leading to break through the overnight swing low near the 1.2075 now seems to set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move for the major.