GBP/USD Forecast: recovers modestly from 2-month lows, focus remains on Yellen’s speech

On Thursday, the GBP/USD pair rebounded from two-month lows but failed to extend the recovery move further beyond the 1.2830-35 region and finally settled around the 1.2800 handle, nearly unchanged for the day. In absence of any disappointment from the UK Q2 GDP revision, coming in unchanged at 0.3%, a bout of short-covering boosted the British Pound across the board. Traders even shrugged off the latest quarterly Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Distributive Trades Survey report that showed UK retail sales volume dropped sharply during August, -10% m-o-m as against 15% growth expected.

The pair caught some fresh bids during Asian session Friday but lacked any strong momentum as investors eagerly wait for the highly anticipated key central bankers' speeches at the very important Jackson Hole Symposium. Investors would be looking for any signals over the Fed's monetary policy normalization path and should set the tone for the pair's movement in the near-term.

From a technical perspective, the pair's recovery move was restricted at a previous support, now turned resistance, marked by 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2109-1.3269 up-move. Hence, it would prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle before positioning for any additional near-term recovery.

However, with technical indicators holding in negative territory, the risk remains tilted to extension of the near-term downward trajectory. A follow through selling pressure back below the 1.2800 handle would reaffirm the bearish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to extend the fall towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2690-85 zone with some intermediate support around mid-1.2700s.