GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3158
- UK Services sector stabilized in December, according to Markit.
- UK PM Johnson to discuss a trade deal with the US in the upcoming months.
- GBP/USD mild-bullish short-term stance, gains limited to 1.3284.
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.3174, as panic selling stalled mid-European session following encouraging data from different economies, which helped worldwide indexes recover from intraday lows. In the case of the UK, the Markit Services PMI for December printed at 50, better than the 49.2 expected. According to the official report, “ the stabilization of service sector output was helped by a return to improving order books, as signaled by the sharpest rise in new work since last July.”
Meanwhile, UK PM Johnson announced that the UK would conduct post-Brexit trade talks with the US while it negotiates the terms of the future relationship with the EU. This week, EU Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen will head to London reportedly to start talks with Johnson. There are no data scheduled for release in the UK this Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair recovered after two days of sharp losses, settling in the 1.3160 price zone, just above the 38.2% retracement of its December slump. The pair offers a neutral stance in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it is hovering around a flat 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMA also lack directional strength. Technical indicators recovered and currently head north, although the Momentum remains below its 100 level. Further gains are more likely on a break above the 1.3200 figure, en route to 1.3284, the high set on Dec 31.
Support levels: 1.3135 1.3090 1.3050
Resistance levels: 1.3200 1.3240 1.3285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
