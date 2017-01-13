GBP/USD Forecast: recoveries remain short-lived on persistent hard Brexit concerns

The GBP/USD pair's follow through recovery move on Thursday turned out to be short-lived and the pair reversing sharply from levels beyond 1.2300 handle to as low as 1.2150. News report that UK Prime Minister Theresa May will give a speech next week and set out her plans for ending Britain's membership with the European Union. The news resurfaced 'hard Brexit' fears and defied broad based US Dollar weakness.

Meanwhile, hawkish comments from various Fed officials - Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, supported three Fed rate-hikes in 2017 and helped the greenback's recovery from multi-week lows. Adding to this, the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat comments over the short-term US economic outlook further assisted the US Dollar to reverse part of post-Trump conference slump.

Looking ahead, the UK economic docket features the quarterly release of BOE's Credit Conditions survey report, while monthly retail sales data, PPI print and Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment index would be focus during early NA session.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair reversed from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2775-1.2038 recent slide from December peak and now trading near its immediate horizontal support near 1.2150 region. With short-term technical indicators still in bearish territory, a follow through selling pressure would reaffirm near-term weakness and seems more likely to drag the pair back towards 1.2120-15 horizontal support. A convincing break back below 1.2120-15 support now seems to extend the bearish trajectory back towards 1.2080-75 support before the pair eventually drops to retest early Oct. flash crash support near 1.20 psychological mark.

On the upside, 1.2175 level now becomes immediate resistance, which is closely followed by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2200 handle. Momentum back above 1.2200 handle might now seems be capped at 1.2235 horizontal resistance. However, a decisive move back above 1.2235 could again lift the pair back towards 1.2300 handle ahead of 1.2315-20 strong hurdle.