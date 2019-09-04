Tuesday's positive Brexit development prompted some aggressive short-covering move.

Expectations of a snap election during mid-October might keep a lid on any further gains.

The GBP/USD pair on Tuesday initially plunged below the key 1.20 psychological mark, hitting its lowest level since October 2016, before witnessing a dramatic intraday turnaround. The already weaker sentiment surrounding the British Pound deteriorated further following the disappointing release of the UK Markit Construction PMI, which fell to 45.0 in August and dragged the pair to an intraday low level of 1.1959.

Receding fears of no-deal Brexit boost GBP

The pair, however, managed to regain some strong positive traction and rallied to the 1.2100 handle in reaction to a confirmation by the UK House of Commons that an application for emergency Brexit debate has been submitted. In the motion aimed at taking control of the daily agenda from the government got 328 votes in favour as against 301 opposing it, which could now lead to a vote forcing the government to request another three-month extension to the Brexit deadline.



The positive momentum was further supported by a sharp intraday US Dollar pullback from multi-year tops, weighed down by a fresh leg of a downturn in the US Treasury bond yields and disappointing US ISM manufacturing PMI print for August. This coupled with the US President Donald Trump's criticism about the Fed's policy stance and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's dovish remarks, supporting a 50bps rate cut later this month, kept exerting some downward pressure on the buck and remained supportive.



Despite receding fears of no-deal Brexit, the fact that the government is set to table its own motion to hold new elections - sometime around mid-October - adds to the unpredictability at a time when the economy is already struggling and seemed to be one of the key factors that held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets and capped any strong follow-through. The pair held steady near the 1.2100 round figure mark through the Asian session on Wednesday.



Market participants now look forward to the UK Services PMI - expected to soften to 51.0 in August from 51.4 previous - for some short-term trading impetus. However, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance above the 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2310-1.1958 recent down-leg. Given that technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining strong positive traction, the pair seems all set to build on its recovery move and aim towards testing 100-hour SMA resistance near the 1.2130-35 region – also coinciding with 50% Fibo. level. Subsequent recovery could further get extended towards the next confluence barrier near the 1.2165-75 region – comprising of 61.8% Fibo. level and 200-hour SMA.



On the flip side, the 1.2100 round figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by support near the 1.2075 region, which if broken decisively might negate prospects for any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards challenging the 1.20 handle.