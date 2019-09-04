- Tuesday's positive Brexit development prompted some aggressive short-covering move.
- Expectations of a snap election during mid-October might keep a lid on any further gains.
The GBP/USD pair on Tuesday initially plunged below the key 1.20 psychological mark, hitting its lowest level since October 2016, before witnessing a dramatic intraday turnaround. The already weaker sentiment surrounding the British Pound deteriorated further following the disappointing release of the UK Markit Construction PMI, which fell to 45.0 in August and dragged the pair to an intraday low level of 1.1959.
Receding fears of no-deal Brexit boost GBP
The pair, however, managed to regain some strong positive traction and rallied to the 1.2100 handle in reaction to a confirmation by the UK House of Commons that an application for emergency Brexit debate has been submitted. In the motion aimed at taking control of the daily agenda from the government got 328 votes in favour as against 301 opposing it, which could now lead to a vote forcing the government to request another three-month extension to the Brexit deadline.
The positive momentum was further supported by a sharp intraday US Dollar pullback from multi-year tops, weighed down by a fresh leg of a downturn in the US Treasury bond yields and disappointing US ISM manufacturing PMI print for August. This coupled with the US President Donald Trump's criticism about the Fed's policy stance and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's dovish remarks, supporting a 50bps rate cut later this month, kept exerting some downward pressure on the buck and remained supportive.
Despite receding fears of no-deal Brexit, the fact that the government is set to table its own motion to hold new elections - sometime around mid-October - adds to the unpredictability at a time when the economy is already struggling and seemed to be one of the key factors that held investors from placing aggressive bullish bets and capped any strong follow-through. The pair held steady near the 1.2100 round figure mark through the Asian session on Wednesday.
Market participants now look forward to the UK Services PMI - expected to soften to 51.0 in August from 51.4 previous - for some short-term trading impetus. However, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance above the 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2310-1.1958 recent down-leg. Given that technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining strong positive traction, the pair seems all set to build on its recovery move and aim towards testing 100-hour SMA resistance near the 1.2130-35 region – also coinciding with 50% Fibo. level. Subsequent recovery could further get extended towards the next confluence barrier near the 1.2165-75 region – comprising of 61.8% Fibo. level and 200-hour SMA.
On the flip side, the 1.2100 round figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by support near the 1.2075 region, which if broken decisively might negate prospects for any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards challenging the 1.20 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.10 amid USD weakness, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, off the lows. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and mixed Fed comments. ECB President nominee Lagarde is set to speak.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, already 200 above yesterday's lows. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY climbs further beyond 106.00 handle, recovers Tuesday’s slide
Fading safe-haven demand helped the pair to regain some positive traction. US-China trade uncertainties might continue to cap any strong follow-through.
US manufacturing sector: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.
Gold: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong up-move to the 1550 region - back closer to multi-year tops set on August 26.