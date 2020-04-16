GBP/USD Forecast: Ready to recover? Extended lockdown may be priced in

GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid the risk-averse mood.

The UK's lockdown decision, US jobless claims, coronavirus, and Brexit talks are eyed.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to the upside.

"The virus would run rampant if all restrictions are lifted" – these words by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock are no surprise to investors, who are already bracing for an extended closure.

While there are signs that British coronavirus cases and deaths are peaking – or at least plateauing – the country shuttered its economy late and will likely see have to wait longer before lifting the lockdown. The government will likely extend restrictions for another three weeks, and we see a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response supporting sterling.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues recovering from his near-death coronavirus experience but he is probably in touch with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is deputizing for him and with other ministers.

COVID-19 may have also peaked in the US – according to figures in New York state and President Donald Trump, who will later publish guidelines about reopening the economy. The decision rests with governors, who will have to balance health and economic concerns.

GBP/USD has pressured by safe-haven flows to the US dollar – a response to the economic damage inflicted by the stay-at-home orders. Retail sales plunged by 8.7% in March – worse than expected and perhaps only a preview for devastating statistics in April.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, industrial output, and the historically low NY Fed Manufacturing Index all contributed to the gloom. The focus today is on weekly jobless claims, which are expected to exceed five million in the week ending on April 10. Together with continuing claims, the number of those unable to find work may exceed 20 million.

See Jobless Claims Preview: Facts that retain the ability to move markets

Many Brits and markets participants may wish for the days of Brexit anxiety to return – preferring that topic over coronavirus. Negotiations about future EU-UK trade relations have resumed via video after Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier recovered from COVID-19.

The first talks after the long break were friendly according to reports. The topic is still on the backburner but may return to the forefront. News suggesting progress may boost the pound while acrimony may send it lower.

Overall, a busy day awaits cable traders.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar lost the uptrend support line but has not fallen too far. It continues trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart and momentum remains marginally positive. Holding above 1.2490 – the previous stubborn cap – is critical.

Support awaits at 1.2445, Wednesday's low, followed by 1.2380 that capped GBP/USD on its way up last week. The next lines to watch are 1.2280 and 1.2165.

Beyond the battle line of 1.2490, the swing high of 1.2575 awaits the currency pair. April's high of 1.2645 is next up.