GBP/USD has been drifting lower as speculation toward the election mounts.

UK data has been marginally upbeat ahead of the Bank of England.

Monday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.

Nigel Farage, who has been the driving force behind Brexit for years – continues influencing the pound. While the leader of the Brexit Party has announced he would refrain from running himself, his party is set to compete everywhere. Fielding candidates that compete with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives may contribute to a hung parliament.

The single-issue party claims that Johnson's deal with Brussels is not Brexit – just a treaty – and aims for a no-deal exit. Farage vowed to pull out candidates in constituencies where the Tory MP pledges to vote against the PM's accord. He will be presenting nationwide nominees later today, after laying out his plans on Friday.

Most political analysts see the Brexit Party as splitting the pro-Leave vote, thus opening the door for Labour to gain seats. Others claim that the absence of the Brexit Party may send some voters away from the extreme party and back to Labour.

Candidates have to be finalized by November 14, and today, the focus remains on opinion polls. A large batch of election surveys has been released over the weekend and it all shows Conservatives ahead. However, the lead over Labour ranges from eight to 16 points. Apart from the Brexit Party's presence,

it is unclear if pro-Remain voters will opt for tactical voting – either supporting the staunchly pro-EU Liberal Democrats or Labour – depending on each candidates' chances. To be fair with pollsters, providing a clear picture with 650 MPs up for separate elections is a mighty task.

Beyond the UK elections.

UK data has come out marginally above expectations. Markit's Construction Purchasing Managers' Index recovered to 44.2 points in October – an improvement from October and above expectations. Friday's Manufacturing PMI also surprised to the upside.

Investors await the Bank of England's "Super Thursday" – the rate decision, its meeting minutes, the Quarterly Inflation Report, and Governor Mark Carney post-QIR presser. The bank is set to provide new forecasts.

In the US, a turbulent Friday eventually sent the dollar down. While the Non-Farm Payrolls report exceeded early estimates, the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI depressed the greenback.

A light economic calendar leaves politics and opinion polls to lead the way.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Upside momentum is waning, and the Simple Moving Averages are catching up with GBP/USD. So while the picture is still bullish, it is less so than it used to be.

Support awaits at the daily low 1.2910. It is followed by 1.2875, which capped cable last week. Next, we find 1.2785 that was the post-agreement low. Lower, 1.2750 held GBP/USD down in early October.

Resistance awaits at 1.2950, which was a swing high in late October. It is followed by 1.2980, a high point in early November, and by the five-month high of 1.3013. Next, we find 1.3045 and 1.3080.

