GBP/USD Current price: 1.3103
- BOE’s Haldane repeated that the UK economy is on the path to rapid recovery.
- The UK and the EU will resume talks on their future trade relationship this Tuesday.
- GBP/USD remains confined to familiar levels, the bearish potential remains limited.
The GBP/USD pair has spent the first day of the day confined to a tight range around the 1.3100 figure. The Sterling was trapped between encouraging comments from BOE’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane and looming Brexit talks. Haldane repeated over the weekend that the UK economy is on the path to rapid recovery. “GDP is expected to rise by over 20% in the second half of the year,” he added. On the other hand, talks about the post-Brexit relationship with the EU will resume this Tuesday. Fisheries and UK’s financial sector access to the Union’s markets remain the hot issues.
At the beginning of the day, the UK released the Rightmove House Price Index, which resulted in -0.2% in August, matching the July estimate. When compared to a year earlier, the index was up 4.6%, better than the previous 3.7%. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is entering the Asian session trading at around 1.3110, maintaining its neutral-to-bullish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that a mildly bullish 20 SMA keeps providing intraday support, currently at around 1.3075. The larger moving averages, maintain their bullish slopes well above the shorter one, while technical indicators hold within positive levels, although the Momentum flat and the RSI barely advancing. Bulls can take their chances on a break above the 1.3190 static resistance level.
Support levels: 1.3075 1.3030 1.2980
Resistance levels: 1.3150 1.3190 1.3240
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
