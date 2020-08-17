GBP/USD Current price: 1.3103

BOE’s Haldane repeated that the UK economy is on the path to rapid recovery.

The UK and the EU will resume talks on their future trade relationship this Tuesday.

GBP/USD remains confined to familiar levels, the bearish potential remains limited.

The GBP/USD pair has spent the first day of the day confined to a tight range around the 1.3100 figure. The Sterling was trapped between encouraging comments from BOE’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane and looming Brexit talks. Haldane repeated over the weekend that the UK economy is on the path to rapid recovery. “GDP is expected to rise by over 20% in the second half of the year,” he added. On the other hand, talks about the post-Brexit relationship with the EU will resume this Tuesday. Fisheries and UK’s financial sector access to the Union’s markets remain the hot issues.

At the beginning of the day, the UK released the Rightmove House Price Index, which resulted in -0.2% in August, matching the July estimate. When compared to a year earlier, the index was up 4.6%, better than the previous 3.7%. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is entering the Asian session trading at around 1.3110, maintaining its neutral-to-bullish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that a mildly bullish 20 SMA keeps providing intraday support, currently at around 1.3075. The larger moving averages, maintain their bullish slopes well above the shorter one, while technical indicators hold within positive levels, although the Momentum flat and the RSI barely advancing. Bulls can take their chances on a break above the 1.3190 static resistance level.

Support levels: 1.3075 1.3030 1.2980

Resistance levels: 1.3150 1.3190 1.3240