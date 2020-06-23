GBP/USD Current price: 1.2519
- The UK Markit Manufacturing PMI surged to expansion territory in June.
- UK PM Johnson announced more easing lockdown measures starting July 4.
- GBP/USD is bullish in the short-term, next relevant resistance at 1.2570.
The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.2515 after reaching 1.2531, as upbeat UK data coupled with a weaker dollar. Markit published the preliminary estimate of the June Manufacturing PMI, which surged to 50.1 from 40.7, and the Services PMI, which printed at 47 from 29 in May, both largely surpassing the market forecasts. Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson announced easing lockdown measures starting July 4, although adding that the government will remain vigilant and can revert easing measures if needed. This Wednesday, the UK won’t publish macroeconomic data.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at its highest in a week near the mentioned daily high, maintaining a short-term bullish tone. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA provided intraday support, with the pair well above the moving average, while the 100 SMA keeps heading higher above the current level. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame head north within positive ground, supporting additional gains towards 1.2575, the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline.
Support levels: 1.2510 1.2465 1.2420
Resistance levels: 1.2570 1.2620 1.2660
