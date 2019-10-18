GBP/USD forecast: Pullback seems likely heading into Saturday’s special Parliament session

News that a Brexit deal has been reached provided a strong intraday boost on Thursday.

DUP’s statement that it won’t support Johnson’s new Brexit deal exerted some pressure.

The key focus will remain on Saturday's special UK Parliament session on the Brexit deal.

It was a rather volatile trading session for the British Pound on Thursday and was solely influenced by the incoming Brexit-related headlines. Following an initial dip to mid-1.2700s, the GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids and surged to near five-month tops in reaction to the news that a Brexit deal has finally been reached after marathon discussions this week. The latest optimism lifted the pair to its highest level since May 13, albeit the bullish run quickly fizzled out just ahead of the key 1.30 psychological mark.

Exclusively driven by Brexit developments

The fact that Northern Ireland’s DUP expressed its discontent on several points and formally stated it will vote against Johnson’s new Brexit deal kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Adding to this, opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the accord is worse than the previous deal negotiated by former PM Theresa May and fueled speculations that the deal is likely to be rejected in the UK Parliament at Saturday's special session. Despite the two-way price swings, the pair managed to end the day with modest gains for the third consecutive session but witnessed some fresh selling during the Asian session on Friday.



Given the uncertainty, investors might be prompted to unwinding their long positions heading into the major event risk, which might continue to exert some downward pressure on the last trading day of the week. With Brexit news/developments turning out to be an exclusive driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling, the BoE Governor Mark Carney's scheduled speech later during the US trading session is unlikely to be a game-changer, albeit might still be looked upon for some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair now seems to have stabilized just above the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall and any subsequent pullback is likely to find some support near the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle might prompt some additional weakness further towards the very important 200-day SMA – currently near the 1.2720 region – en-route the 1.2700 mark. The downfall could further get extended towards 50% Fibo. level support near the 1.2660-55 region, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and negate prospects for any further near-term positive move.



On the flip side, the 1.2900 handle now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared decisively might assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 130.00 round-figure mark. Sustained strength beyond the overnight swing high should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3100 handle and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.