GBP/USD Forecast: pressuring the lows, gaining bearish traction

The GBP/USD pair fell towards its recent lows early London, printing a daily low of 1.2841 before bouncing modestly, and once again rejected by selling interest aligned between 1.2900/20. The pair remains within its latest well-defined range, but near the lower end, after the release of UK data. Public sector net borrowing (excluding public sector banks) increased by £1.9 billion to £22.8 billion in the current financial year-to-date, compared with the same period in 2016. The US will offer a couple of minor reports later on the day, including the house price index for June and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index for August.

Dollar's recovery has to do with an improved performance among worldwide indexes, with Asian ones mixed, but stocks advancing in Europe.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart favors a downward extension for the upcoming sessions, moreover as the pair faltered once again around a key resistance area, discouraging bulls. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are gaining downward strength within negative territory, but are still above their previous lows, whist the price is below its 20 SMA that anyway is flat.

Should the decline accelerate through 1.2831, last week's low, the pair has scope to extend its decline down to 1.2790, en route to the 1.2750 region, with the decline having more to do with Pound's weakness than dollar's strength.

To the upside, 1.2880 is the immediate resistance, followed by the 1.2920/30 region, where selling interest remains strong.

