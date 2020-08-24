GBP/USD Current price: 1.3054

Brexit jitters weighed on the Pound in the absence of macroeconomic data.

The August CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales is seen up 8% MoM.

GBP/USD is at risk of losing the 1.3000 level in the upcoming sessions.

The GBP/USD pair surged to a daily high of 1.3146 during the European session, falling afterwards to 1.3050, flirting with its previous weekly low. The pair moved with dollar’s flows, as the UK didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data, nor there were fresh news on the Brexit front. However, the absence of progress in Brexit talks last week weighed on the Pound. The UK will publish this Wednesday the August CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales, seen up 8% after adding 4% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is ending the day in a relevant support area, somehow suggesting a bearish extension for this Tuesday. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair retreated after testing a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have turned flat within negative levels, after a failed attempt to retake positive ground. From the current level, the pair has an immediate support level at 1.3025, with a stronger one at 1.2980.

Support levels: 1.3025 1.2980 1.2940

Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3150 1.3195