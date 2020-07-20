GBP/USD Current price: 1.2663
- BOE’s Haldane said that the UK’s recovery is still looking V-shaped.
- The American dollar came under pressure amid coronavirus-related headlines.
- GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2660 strong static resistance area.
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2665, as speculative interest kept selling the greenback on the back of a continuous increase in US coronavirus cases. The Pound retained its gains after comments from BOE’s Haldane, who said that the UK’s recovery is still looking V-shaped, and the economy has clawed back about half the output it lost in March and April. He also said that policymakers would consider negative rates “if there was a further negative shock to the economy,” but the market opted to look beyond this last.
The UK has a light macroeconomic calendar these days. On Tuesday, the kingdom will publish June Public Sector Net Borrowing, foreseen at £34.3 B from £54.5 B previously.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading near the 1.2660 price zone, where it has met sellers a couple of times since July started. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4-hour chart, as the pair is trading well above directionless moving averages. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost directional strength, but hold at daily highs well into positive territory. The pair needs to surpass the 1.2670 level to be able to extend its gains during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.2610 1.2565 1.2520
Resistance levels: 1.2670 1.2710 1.2750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds higher above 0.7000
Broad dollar’s weakness helped AUD/USD advance above 0.7000 in a slow start to the week. Earnings reports and coronavirus-related headlines to lead the way this week.
EUR/USD settles near the critical 1.1460 price zone
Hopes for an EU agreement on a recovery fund kept the shared currency underpinned throughout the day. EUR/USD trading at its highest since last March.
Gold marks a conspicuous high invigorating much market scrutiny
Gold reaches a fresh cycle-high for which means profit-taking risks are abundant. The bears will need to see a convincing retest and rejection below the new support structure to seriously engage.
Stablecoins overtake bitcoin with the highest transfer value in the crypto market
Bitcoin lost about a percent in a week, and at the beginning of the new working week, the coin is trading around $9,200. The leading stock indices have also remained in a sideways price trend over the past week.
Forex Today: Markets torn between coronavirus surge and cure hopes, EU nears a deal, gold holding up
The market mood is mixed as a new week begins as coronavirus cases continue rising in the US while hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine remain high. Hopes for a breakthrough in the EU Summit are keeping the euro bid.