GBP/USD Current price: 1.2663

BOE’s Haldane said that the UK’s recovery is still looking V-shaped.

The American dollar came under pressure amid coronavirus-related headlines.

GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2660 strong static resistance area.

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.2665, as speculative interest kept selling the greenback on the back of a continuous increase in US coronavirus cases. The Pound retained its gains after comments from BOE’s Haldane, who said that the UK’s recovery is still looking V-shaped, and the economy has clawed back about half the output it lost in March and April. He also said that policymakers would consider negative rates “if there was a further negative shock to the economy,” but the market opted to look beyond this last.

The UK has a light macroeconomic calendar these days. On Tuesday, the kingdom will publish June Public Sector Net Borrowing, foreseen at £34.3 B from £54.5 B previously.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading near the 1.2660 price zone, where it has met sellers a couple of times since July started. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4-hour chart, as the pair is trading well above directionless moving averages. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost directional strength, but hold at daily highs well into positive territory. The pair needs to surpass the 1.2670 level to be able to extend its gains during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.2610 1.2565 1.2520

Resistance levels: 1.2670 1.2710 1.2750