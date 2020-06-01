GBP/USD Forecast: Pressuring a one-month high, Brexit talks could interfere with the trend

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2499
- The UK PM’s spokesman said that the Union needs to change its position on post-Brexit's relationship.
- The UK Manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory in May printing at 40.7.
- GBP/USD could extend its gains beyond the 1.2500 level and move close to April’s high at 1.2643.
The GBP/USD pair hit a one-month high of 1.2504 this Monday, holding on to gains by the end of the day as it trades around 1.2470. The pair rallied on broad dollar’s weakness and despite disheartening UK news. According to Markit, the manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory in May, printing at 40.7, slightly better than anticipated. Also, and related to Brexit, UK PM’s spokesman said that the EU’s demands are “unprecedented” and that the Union needs to change its position. The EU and the UK will have another round of talks this week to try to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement.
The UK will release this Tuesday the May Nationwide Housing Price Index and April money figures. Mortgage Approvals are seen at 23.776 K in April after printing 56.161K in March, while Consumer Credit is expected to have contracted by £-4.5 B in April.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is set to keep on rallying according to technical readings, although Brexit talks have enough relevance to interfere with them. Nevertheless and for the time being, the risk is skewed to the upside, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair has extended its advance well above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA has crossed above the 100 SMA and is close to breaking above the 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, pared their advances, but hold on to intraday gains now stable in overbought levels. Steady gains beyond 1.2500 would expose April’s monthly high at 1.2643.
Support levels: 1.2440 1.2400 1.2365
Resistance levels: 1.2495 1.2530 1.2570
