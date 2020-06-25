GBP/USD Current price: 1.2414
- UK June CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales resulted at -37%.
- The kingdom’s health experts warn about an imminent second coronavirus wave.
- GBP/USD bearish near 1.2400 and heading lower in the short-term.
The GBP/USD pair is ending Thursday, little changed around 1.2410, reversing an early slide to 1.2388. The UK published the June CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales, which resulted in -37%, missing the market’s forecast of -34%, although better than the previous -50%. Nevertheless, the decline was the result of the ongoing dismal mood, which boosted demand for the American currency.
In the meantime, the UK reported 149 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, as UK health experts warn about an imminent second virus wave due to the government lifting lockdown measures. This Friday, the BOE will publish its Quarterly Bulletin, hardly a market mover.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, which skews the risk to the downside. Also, the pair has been unable to advance beyond the 23.6% retracement of its latest decline at around 1.2450. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is struggling around a flat 200 SMA and below the shorter ones, while technical indicators head south within negative levels with uneven strength. Another leg south is to be expected on a break below 1.2375.
Support levels: 1.2375 1.2330 1.2280
Resistance levels: 1.2490 1.2520 1.2560
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
