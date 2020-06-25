GBP/USD Current price: 1.2414

UK June CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales resulted at -37%.

The kingdom’s health experts warn about an imminent second coronavirus wave.

GBP/USD bearish near 1.2400 and heading lower in the short-term.

The GBP/USD pair is ending Thursday, little changed around 1.2410, reversing an early slide to 1.2388. The UK published the June CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales, which resulted in -37%, missing the market’s forecast of -34%, although better than the previous -50%. Nevertheless, the decline was the result of the ongoing dismal mood, which boosted demand for the American currency.

In the meantime, the UK reported 149 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, as UK health experts warn about an imminent second virus wave due to the government lifting lockdown measures. This Friday, the BOE will publish its Quarterly Bulletin, hardly a market mover.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, which skews the risk to the downside. Also, the pair has been unable to advance beyond the 23.6% retracement of its latest decline at around 1.2450. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is struggling around a flat 200 SMA and below the shorter ones, while technical indicators head south within negative levels with uneven strength. Another leg south is to be expected on a break below 1.2375.

Support levels: 1.2375 1.2330 1.2280

Resistance levels: 1.2490 1.2520 1.2560