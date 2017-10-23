GBP/USD Forecast: pressured, but slides only on a break of 1.3145

Scarce UK calendar leaves the pair to trade on sentiment

UK GDP figures later this week to make it or break it

Moving against the tie, the GBP/USD pair advanced at the beginning of the day to hit a daily high of 1.3226, but changed course ahead of London's opening, trading now flat for the day in the 1.3170 area. Dollar's broad strength is behind the current decline that anyway leaves the pair within familiar ranges. There were no news coming from the UK and the calendar in the kingdom will have nothing to offer until next Wednesday, with the release of Q3 GDP preliminary reading.

The greenback could benefit further later today, as worldwide equities are stronger, as a result of an impressive rally in the Nikkei following the result of the Japanese election. Stocks and Treasury yields are set to keep rising as there are no scheduled events that can change the current scenario.

In the meantime, the pair is stuck around the 50& retracement of its latest bullish run and a horizontal 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart. More relevant, the early spike was contained by the 200 EMA and the 38.2% retracement of the same rally, a major resistance for today and on. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are slowly turning lower within neutral readings, leaning the scale towards the downside. The pair needs to break below 1.3145, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally, to gain downward traction, with scope then to reach 1.3087, past week low.

View live chart of the GBP/USD