GBP/USD Current price: 1.3533
- BOE’s member Silvana Tenreyro said there’s nothing new to report on negative rates.
- UK PM Boris Johnson warned about pressure on the health system.
- GBP/USD bounced from daily lows, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.
The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3510, recovering from a daily low of 1.3450, still down for the day. The pair got to recover during US trading hours, as demand for the greenback eased. Nevertheless, the recovery was limited by UK woes. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the UK is at a “very perilous moment” in the pandemic, as a surge on coronavirus cases has put pressure on the health system. The PM added that they are now in a “race against time” to curb contagions amid fears the health system may become overwhelmed.
Also, BOE’s MPC member, Silvana Tenreyro, said that in the UK, it is possible that more stimulus will be needed. Regarding negative rates, she said that she has nothing new to add to the matter. The UK has quite a light macroeconomic calendar but will publish early Tuesday the December BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, foreseen at 7.9% from 7.7% previously.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.3530 price zone, just below the base of its previous range, which somehow maintains the risk skewed to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, the pair bounced from a mildly bullish 200 SMA and remains below the 20 and 100 SMAs. Technical indicators recovered from intraday lows but turned flat within negative levels. Bulls could have better chances if the pair recovers beyond 1.3580.
Support levels: 1.3505 1.3470 1.3420
Resistance levels: 1.3580 1.3630 1.3670
